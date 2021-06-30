Amidst mounting complaints of swindling by Debanjan Deb, the fake vaccine camp mastermind,two more persons were arrested in connection with the dubious Covid vaccination camps case in Kolkata, a police officer said on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate , meanwhile, has stepped in to inquire into the financial fraud surrounding the fake vaccine camps.

The SIT officers of the detective department of Kolkata Police today arrested two more acolytes of Debanjan. They were identified as Kanchan Deb, cousin of Debanjan, and Sarat Patra, a compounder at a clinic at Taltala, who was administering the vaccine at the fake centers. With the two being arrested today the total number of arrests in the fake vaccine case rose to five.

An SIT team source said that Kanchan made a last effort to evade arrest by submitting a letter at the Kasba police station, claiming his ignorance of the fake vaccination camp conducted by his cousin and main accused, Debanjan Deb. He tried to pretend he was also a victim since he along with his parents had taken the vaccine jab at the Kasba camp.

Meanwhile, a businessman lodged a complaint with the Taltala P.S of being duped to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, allegedly by Debanjan who was to pay for the purchase of desktop and android projector. Police sources said that Debanjan had made that purchase by forging KMC documents.

In another development, ED today stepped in to inquire into the alleged financial fraud as it sought finer details from the Kolkata Police through mail. A source at Lalbazar said that the central agency had sought details of the number of arrests, the number of cases filed so far in the alleged fraud.

On Monday, police had conducted a search at Debanjan’s Madurdaha residence and seized three debit cards, three mobiles, and a laptop along with many fake stamps and documents of KMC, PWD. The investigators also found that Deb as an “IAS officer” even conducted a raid near his office in the Kasba area after getting information that adulterated petrol was being sold, the police officer said.

“He had also conducted an election where his employees cast votes. After the election, he declared himself the winner and also got that news published, mentioning that he won in West Bengal Employees Federation elections,” the officer said.