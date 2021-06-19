The CREDAI Bengal today flagged off a vaccination camp for construction workers at the South City International School where roughly 500 construction workers were administered the Covid19 vaccines.

In its statement, CREDAI Bengal said India has around 5 crore construction workers which make them the biggest pool of unskilled/semi-skilled workforce after the agriculture sector.

These construction workers are employed across tier I, tier II and tier III cities and are often migratory in nature; travelling between rural agglomerations for employment. Work in the 1 lakh-crore real estate industry in India has been largely impeded due to the Covid-19 outbreak with workers leaving sites to go back home, especially in the first phase. While that was the case during the first phase with panic setting in among the labourers, the second outbreak has claimed many of their lives.

To mitigate this situation, CREDAI Bengal began the free vaccination of construction labourers. It is learned that a series of vaccination camps for labourers will be held across roughly 100 sites of CREDAI Bengal members who constitute leading real estate developers of the city.

Earlier this week, CREDAI Bengal members had donated a large number of oxygen concentrators and cylinders to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in its bid to fight Covid-19 amongst its citizens.

In April this year, CREDAI National had announced the initiative of organising free Covid-19 vaccination drive for 2.5 crore construction workers at the sites of member developers across India.