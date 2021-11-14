CPM takes state govt to task over health infrastructure

The CPI-M has questioned the Mamata Banerjee government over what it alleged is the “pathetic condition of health infrastructure in the state”.

The comment by the Left comes after the lawyer of the now-deceased panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee alleged that no senior doctors attending to the minister was present in his last hours and instead, he was left in the care of junior doctors.

The CPI-M spokesperson Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the condition of health infrastructure during Mamata regime is such that even her cabinet minister fell victim to it. He questioned where the senior doctors, who were specialists and attending to the minister, were at the time Subrata Mukherjee was fighting for his life. “Were the senior doctors at SSKM attending a puja ceremony at the chief minister’s residence?” he questioned.

The attack by the Left comes after Subrata Mukherjee’s lawyer Manishankar Mukherjee alleged that only junior doctors were attending to the minister amidst the attempts to resuscitate him while no senior or expert doctors were present at the time. The minister was admitted to the SSKM government hospital whose efficiency is now under the scanner.

Sujan Chakraborty criticised Miss Banerjee, saying it’s a shame for the state since the chief minister herself is in charge of the health portfolio. He further claimed that the chief minister refused to even come near the corpse of the minister. “The chief minister could not even gather the guts to come near the body. Why?”

Both, Mr Chakraborty and the Left Front chairman Biman Bose also highlighted the increasing graph of child mortality in the state. Among the child death cases, most were reported from the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. The death count was as high as 31 children in a single day.

The Left claimed this again calls into question the role of the chief minister who is in charge of the health portfolio and alleged that the state government is continuing to ignore the issue by saying that the deaths are being caused by an “unknown fever”.