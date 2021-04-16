The new strain of Covid is rapidly spreading in the district as every effort of the local and police administration in spreading awareness among common people, are proving to be futile.

Strangely enough, in public places people are seen without masks; even the students of the senior classes on the way to their educational institutions or while going for private coaching centers, are seen without mask.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Das, the IMA President, Serampore, said, within a few days almost 25 Covid positive patients have visited him for treatment.

Dr Das pointed out, the teenagers, youths and middle age are the ones who are rapidly getting infected with the virus. The need of Covid- 19 vaccination among the younger generation is the need of the hour.

“Few Covid deaths were reported but no official data is available till now” he said.

The Champdani, Arambagh, Rishra, Chinsurah, Serampore, Uttarpara local administrative bodies are carrying on awareness move towards Covid-19.

The Serampore police station IC, Debendu Das, with his team of policemen, is carrying out public announcements on regular basis and distributing masks.

Das said, “I have given strict instructions to all the petrol pumps within Serampore police station jurisdiction not to give petrol to vehicles whose drivers are found without masks.”

District magistrate, Dr Deepa Priya said, “We conducted review meeting with the health department. The BDO and SDO teams are on the move carrying the message of awareness towards following the Covid-19 norms in public places. Market association and committees have been given strict directives to take active participation in implementing Covid-19 protocols.”

The Asha and Anganwadi workers are also engaged in Covid awareness programmes while Covid beds have already been increased in Chandannagar Hospital, Singur Trauma Care Center.