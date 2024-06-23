Councillors seek removal of civic body chairman

Eleven out of 14 elected councillors of the Trinamul Congress governed Dainhat Municipality in Katwa yesterday moved a mass petition to the state Trinamul Congress leadership demanding removal of the chairman of the civic body on the plea of non-compliance of state promoted ‘all round’ developmental activities.

Pradip Roy, a LF leader since 1974, was offered the position of chairman in 2022 after the TMC high command removed Sisir Mondal from the post. An audio clip of Mondal went viral where he was heard asking a young woman to compromise. The same Mondal, according to Rabindranath Chatterjee, the district president of TMC, now has arranged the petition purposely to remove Roy, an ‘honest man.’ Chatterjee said, “We’ll do what the state leadership will prescribe.”

