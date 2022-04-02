Cops recover Bhadu Sheikh murder weapon

The Rampurhat Police today seized firearms used for the murder of deputy chief of Barshal gram panchayat Bhadu Sheikh at Bagtui More in Rampurhat. A pistol and four cartridges were seized from a hideout after grilling the six persons arrested in the murder case, said police sources.

One of the arrested, Shera Sheikh divulged that the arms have been hidden in the Nalhati area. TMC leader Bhadu Shiekh was killed after four miscreants hurled bombs and fired at him from close range at 8.28 pm before fleeing in motorcycles. One crude bomb exploded on the head of Bhadu Sheikh while two others exploded beside him. To confirm his death, the miscreants fired at him thrice from close range.

Meanwhile, CBI officials rescued a pet German Shepherd dog from the locked house of Lalan Shiekh in Bagtui village. The pet has fallen ill due to lack of food and water for the last 10 days. The dog was handed over to the neighbouring house and a veterinary doctor is treating it. Lalan Shiekh, a close associate of Bhadu Sheikh, used to stay beside the torched houses. He fled away locking his house, the next day after Bhadu Shiekh’s murder.

CBI officers are checking the CCTV footage of that house to get clues. The footage will be vital for getting a perfect picture of what has happened during that dreaded night. Sayan Ahmed, a former SDPO of Rampurhat, claimed to the CBI that he had left for the village after receiving phone calls from his superiors.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party, now the Trinamool Congress has decided to form a fact-finding committee to inquire about the Bagtui incident. Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokespersons said that a top leader will investigate and submit an internal fact-finding report to the party chief.

CBI has grilled six persons, including arrested TMC Rampurhat block president Anarul Hussein. Sona Shiekh and Palas Shiekh, both accused in the murder case of elder brother of Bhadu Shiekh, Babar Sheikh about a year ago are still absconding. The CBI is scanning the CCTV footage from Bagtui More, where Bhadu Shiekh was murdered, near a tea stall. CBI is also trying to compare the CCTV footage of the Rampurhat Hospital on 21 March night with those in Bagtui village to get clues about, who were the common persons present both at the hospital and at the village.