Don murder: CCTV grabs and stolen car route lead to new suspicion

The blue car stolen from Delhi in last January and used by the assailants in murder of coal mafia Rajesh Jha had travelled to Rampurhat in Birbhum, a couple of days ahead of the dreaded Shaktigarh incident here on 1 April, the investigating officials of East Burdwan police came to know.

“The car had travelled through Katwa town towards Rampurhat and we’ve seized a subscription invoice of a local temple between the distance,” said one senior official with the East Burdwan police today. The receipt invoice printed in blue ink in Bengali was issued by a local Kali temple at Sekhpur village in Rampurhat.

From Shaktigarh to Rampurhat is a 3.30 hours travel time. The police suspects, either the mastermind behind the don’s murder had hired some local gunman from Birbhum or the gangsters had procured bombs from Birbhum, which, however is quite ‘easily’ available there.

Besides 12 live cartridges, one bomb also was seized from inside the blue car and defused by the police on the day of murder incident of don Rajesh Jha. One official said: “Aman Singh, one Uttar Pradeshbased gangster heads a notorious herd of miscreants that uses bombs besides guns during his operations.

The recovery of a bomb from the car made us believe about his possible involvement in Jha’s murder. Also, we suspect that one ‘newcomer’ wearing a yellow shirt might have been assigned to shower bullets on Jha as the video grab revealed that his gun was locked during ‘action’ at one point and it also slipped down from his hand, once.”

Besides, inquiring about Singh, a ‘possible’ mastermind, the police, yesterday filed a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Burdwan to help procurement of the CCTV footages from the Hazaribagh Central Jail to ascertain about Singh’s visitors, before or after the Shaktigarh shootout incident.

Two Special Investigation Team members meanwhile had interrogated Singh primarily on last Monday, but Aman remained unperturbed, sources said.

Some officials also said that inside the Hazaribagh jail, Aman was enjoying a lavish life despite strict prohibitions.

Asked why an under trial lodged in jail custody is under scanner, one official said: “We’ve got tip-off that Aman had demanded ‘rangdari’ extortion from Raju and the slain don possibly had denied to continue paying after one installment.” “We’ve not focused just on any particular person, we’ve concentrated on three – four possible suspects,” Kamanashis Sen, SP, East Burdwan, meanwhile said.