Concerns after Puja ‘sans’ Covid rules

A section of doctors and health experts have observed that the Covid-19-appropriate behaviour (CAB) had gone for a toss during the Durga Puja festival. People, some without face guards, were seen jostling for space to catch a glimpse of displays at prominent pandals, and crowded places during immersions.

Even before the five-day festivity had begun on Monday, thousands of people thronged puja pandals, flouting the physical distancing norms. A large section of revellers, including children, were seen pandal-hopping without masks. According to a member of the organizing team of a prominent community puja in Siliguri, many visitors were not wearing masks, though they were carrying protective gear.

“Our volunteers at the entrance insisted that they wear the masks. When we tried to give them masks, they took theirs from their pockets or purses and showed us and told us they were not able to wear them because of the hot and humid weather conditions,” he said.

Many forums of doctors, including Protect The Warriors, had warned people against an imminent danger if health protocols were ignored while appealing to them to follow the Covid protocol. The laxity of this Puja has left such health professionals appalled.

“We are deeply anguished to see that many people did not pay heed to the CAB. We should not be surprised if the mass violation of protocols leads to a fresh surge in Covid cases in the coming weeks,” said a public health expert

tracking the Covid-19 graph.

The director of health services, health and family welfare department, Dr Ajoy Chakraborty, observed that it might be more challenging to control the Covid situation since people did not behave in a sensible manner, which was expected during this pandemic situation.

“Maybe, we need to fight harder this time as the urban and rural mixing can be an additional threat after the festival. However, we are ready to tackle the emerging situation,” the official said. North Bengal Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mallik said: The admission of Covid patients at the hospital remained low during the puja. Though many people have been inoculated against Covid19, they violated the protocol during the puja revelry. It will take at least six-seven days to understand the impact.”

The Darjeeling district chief medical officer of health, Dr Pralay Acharya, however, said most people followed the Covid protocol. “It appears that people have become more aware of Covid-19. Most people obeyed the Covid guidelines. We have ensured widespread vaccinations, and given the situation, it appears that the coronavirus’ constant mutation might have weakened the potency or virulence. At the same time, large-scale vaccination has also brought down the severity of the disease,” Dr Acharya said.