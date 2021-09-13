Concern as several kids admitted in J’guri dist hospital

One of the around 130 children admitted in the Jalpaiguri District Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, officials have said.

A significant number of infants in the average age group of 1-4 years have been admitted in the hospital with fever, cough, and shortness of breath in the last four-five days, raising concerns about the situation amid the much-talked-about and anticipated third wave of Covid-19. Doctors, however, said they could be cases of seasonal influenza-like illness and that many of the children were also suffering from stomach-related illnesses.

The director of health services, Dr Ajoy Chakraborty, has confirmed that one baby had been found carrying the Covid19 virus. “Rapid antigen tests have been conducted on almost 80- 90 per cent of the patients, while only one baby (among them) has been tested positive for Covid-19. The baby has been shifted to the sick newborn care unit in isolation. The paediatricians there are investigating any clustering or the outbreak of some different types of cases, but so far this seems to be the case of seasonal influenza-like illness,” Dr Chakraborty said.

According to him, malaria and dengue screening have also been conducted and that one baby had tested positive. He said 45 new beds have been augmented to accommodate the additional patients in the Jalpaiguri Hospital. “This apart, in order to deal with the situation in a proper manner, a new ward has been opened on Friday. There are regular visits of the administration to find out whether there is an outbreak,” he said.

According to officials, on average, 50-60 babies are admitted to the paediatric ward in the hospital. “But there is a spurt in admission-around 120-140 babies have been admitted in the ward,” said an official.

Dr Chakraborty further said that the discharge rate was satisfactory with 48 released from the hospital so far. Sources at the Jalpaiguri hospital said at least 126 children are currently admitted in the wards. According to the superintendent of the hospital, Dr Rahul Bhowmik, Covid tests of all the children had been conducted.