PM to visit Tornado hit Jalpaiguri Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Tornado-hit Jalpaiguri next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Balurghat has been cancelled on Sunday.

Instead, he may arrive in Jalpaiguri a little earlier to take stock of the Tornado situation. He could speak with BJP leaders about the situation in the storm-ravaged district. After the storm, he expressed concern on his X (former Twitter) handle, urging local BJP leaders and workers to prioritize service over politics. However, so far, there has been no indication from the Prime Minister’s Office about his visit to the state.

Party sources however confirmed it. Regarding the aftermath of the storm, many areas, including Jalpaiguri and Maynaguri have been severely affected. Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a rally in Krishnanagar. From there, she took a special flight to Jalpaiguri with minister Aroop Biswas at night. Yesterday morning, Governor C V Anand also arrived. Shortly after, Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari too arrived there. However, Sukanta Majumdar was in Balurghat, did not go to Jalpaiguri. This has already raised questions from Trinamul’s leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP, however, claimed that there was no need for the state president to go everywhere. The party’s organization in Jalpaiguri is very strong. Departing MP and this time’s candidate, Jayanta Roy, actively participated in relief and service work after the storm. In addition, Sukanta kept an eye on the whole situation from Balurghat.

At Jalpaiguri, the tornado forced postponement of the campaign there. The normal life of the vast area of Jalpaiguri district has also been disrupted. However, election campaigning cannot be stopped. On 19 April, the state will vote in three seats – Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Cooch Behar on Thursday. Following that rally, he will hold a gathering in Jalpaiguri on Sunday. According to BJP sources, Modi will campaign for both Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar from the same stage.