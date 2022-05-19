Coast Guard, Kolkata Port joint exercise on oil spill

Indian Coast Guard and Kolkata Port’s Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) today co-ordinated an area level pollution response exercise to generate awareness and augment synergy towards developing response mechanisms to oil spill in the West Bengal maritime domain.

The exercise was conducted with the aim to test the preparedness of various stakeholders and agencies as part of a contingency plan for oil spill. Representatives from various stakeholders, including oil companies, attended the drill that was inaugurated by deputy inspector general, Pankaj Verma, Coast Guard commander (WB) who emphasized on execution and effective implementation of national oil spill disaster contingency plan (NOSDCP).

The exercise commenced at Coast Guard hoverport with presentations by domain experts from Coast Guard/ HDC and culminated with practical demonstration of pollution response equipment undertaken by HDC. It not only assisted in providing insight into the functioning of pollution response equipment but also in imparting first hand information to all stakeholders.