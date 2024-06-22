Coal theft case: CBI arrests 2

CBI has arrested Naresh Kumar Saha, former general manager of Kajora area of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and a coal trader Ashwini Kumar Yadav in connection with the coal theft case in ECL command area.

Sources said that both Naresh Kumar Saha and Ashwini Kumar Yadav have been called at Nizam Palace in Kolkata for interrogation in the coal scam case on Thursday and after long grilling, both of them have been arrested.

Naresh Kumar Saha and Ashwini Kumar Yadav have been produced before the CBI Special Court in Asansol today and sent to four days CBI custody.

Advertisement

The CBI has registered an FIR in the coal scam case in November 2020, barely few months before the Assembly polls in the state. Already a number of coal mafia, ECL officers and CISF officers have been arrested in connection with this case and are presently out on bail.

The CBI has sought 14 days custody for both the accused. Ashwini Kumar Yadav has claimed that he is a civil contractor and is not engaged in any illegal coal trade.