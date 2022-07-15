Coal scam: ED summons to minister Ghatak, Purulia MLA

After the arrest of seven top ECL officials, including serving officers, yesterday by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), simultaneously probing the alleged money laundering in the scam, today issued summons to minister Moloy Ghatak and MLA of Baghmundi, Purulia Sushanto Mahato of the ruling Trinamul Congress for interrogation at its Delhi office tomorrow, claimed sources.

ED sources said that the TMC Baghmundi legislator Mahato had been summoned by the central agency for the first time, while the law minister, who had been summoned thrice earlier, would face the ED for the fourth time.

The apparent reasons behind issuing summons to two leaders by the agency, claimed sources, had however been attributed to the latest leads, the sleuths had gathered on their being the alleged beneficiaries of the proceeds of pilfered coal and illegal mining, that had allegedly been parked into their accounts.

ED sources said that the agency officers probing the scam had on number of occasions come across the name of the state law minister, Moloy Ghatak.

Though he was summoned thrice earlier and statements recorded and tallied with those of other witnesses and some accused, his version was found to be “inconsistent” and hence needed further quizzing, claimed source.