Coal scam: ED summons Gyanwant to Delhi

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Additional Director General, CID, Gyanwant Singh in connection with the coal pilferage and theft case. The central probe agency has been investigating the money laundering aspect of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Singh has been summoned to Delhi by ED on 11 October for questioning for the second time. Earlier, on 24 September the central agency had quizzed him in connection with his alleged role as the then ADG (law and order) when the alleged scam had been taken place.

Singh a 1993-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre was the ADG (Law and order) of the state till March 2021. The source claimed that the agency officers would like to record his statements again in following new leads that might have emerged following interrogation of aides of scam kingpin Anup Majhi alias Lala, whose residences had been raided by the officers of the agency as well as the CBI.

On 24 September, sources said the ED had quizzed Singh on his role as to how the alleged pilferage and illegal coal mining was carried out in districts like Birbhum, West Burdwan, Purulia and Bankura and how the “proceeds of crime” would change hands.

Earlier, the ED had quizzed TMC MP and nephew of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for over nine hours at its Delhi office in connection with the coal scam. The agency had also issued summons to his wife Rujira Banerjee for her deposition at its Delhi office but she had expressed her inability to travel to Delhi citing pandemic and inability to leave her young children back home.