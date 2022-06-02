CNG filling station to ease pollution woes

Putting its best foot forward to ease out the city’s pollution and harmful emission burden, the state transport department launched a compressed natural gas (CNG) station at West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) Kasba today.

An agreement was signed between Bengal Gas Company and WBTC last year for setting up of CNG stations at eight locations in and around the city. As per the agreement, BGCL is to set up CNG facilities within the premises of WBTCL and supply CNG to buses. The eight locations include Howrah, Salt Lake, Thakurpukur, Nilgunj, Belghoria, Santragachi and Karunamoyee and Kasba Bus depot.

Notably, BGCL (a JV Company of GAIL and GCGSCL) has been authorized by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for supply of CNG or piped natural gas in Kolkata and parts of its adjoining districts. The company is to spend rupees 3.5 crores to build up CNG infrastructure at each bus depot. About 15 buses per hour can be refueled with two bus dispensers in the online CNG Stations at bus depots.

According to the state Transport minister, Firhad Hakim, the department runs on a subsidy of about rupees 700 crores. “If we are able to introduce electric and CNG vehicles soon, the department would not have to be run on subsidy. Instead, the department would make some earnings and give to the state government,” said the minister. “We are also considering whether our laws could be amended to extend the permit of 15-year-old buses by five years if they are converted into CNG. I have asked the department to prepare a note on this,” added the minister.