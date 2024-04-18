Travelling to Kolkata during the summer holidays meant drawing up a list of ‘what to do’ that included taking a ride on a double-decker bus, having phuchkas, relishing telebhajas from the corner of Deshapriya Park, visiting Park Street and New Market (for Nizam’s rolls), and, of course, taking a tram ride. Not necessarily in that order, but tram rides definitely topped my ‘must do’ list!

This was in the late 1970s. We would often take tram rides on the Gariahat-Esplanade route not only because we enjoyed travelling by trams but also because their economically priced tickets suited our pockets perfectly. In fact, trams were, in those days, a much preferred mode of transport for office-goers travelling to and from the Esplanade, Dalhousie and Chowringhee areas. Many also took the tram to Howrah to avail of the local train services, and vice versa. All because the rides were so affordable—around 15 paisa or a little bit more.

Common sight

Trams were a common sight in Kolkata earlier. The routes crisscrossed the length and breadth of yesterday’s Calcutta. But around the late 1960s and early 1970s, newer routes were discouraged as traffic bottlenecks became a nightmare. The trams had, and even now have, their own loyal clientele in this city. They are those who cherish and enjoy their leisurely travel by trams, minus rude jerks and jolts. In fact, many foreign tourists can be seen taking rides on these machines to enjoy leisurely travel and observe the vibrant sights.

In recent times, however, many of the routes have been wiped off the tram map of Kolkata.

Really, where have all the trams gone? The Kolkata tram network initially had around 37 lines in the 1960s. They vanished gradually over the years, and now there are only three or four lines operating. The West Bengal State Transport Corporation is reportedly plagued by financial problems, which hamper proper maintenance. Moreover, as the years have gone by, there’s been a steady decline in passengers, and the construction of flyovers, in addition to the expansion of Metro services, is believed to have contributed to the woes of the tramways. Trams were also blamed for creating traffic congestion. Yet trams are still plying, even though there are only a few, and they are also getting passengers despite competition from faster modes of transport. In spite of all the criticism for creating traffic hurdles, trams have survived, and we can be hopeful that they will glide gracefully on the rails and do their jobs, though sluggishly, for many more years to come.

Hope arises as many individuals and associations are trying to create awareness and bring back the lost glory of Kolkata’s tramways. It is indeed heartening when Vinayak Kamal Ghosh, a 26-year-old Kolkata-born finance professional, says, “For Kolkatans like me, trams are an emotion. They have lent Kolkata a very definite character; it is part of our heritage that needs conservation; more so, when we are now looking at lowering automobile emissions for a healthier earth.”

Heritage tram rides

Efforts are on to garner participation and create meaningful dialogues through events and activities to support the demands for restoring tramways on closed routes. Avijit Dhar Chowdhury of Kolkata Explorers is making concerted efforts to create renewed interest in this mode of transport and recreate its popularity. On 24 February, he organised a heritage tram ride to mark its 152nd year of operations.

He conducts heritage tram rides on the Esplanade-Shyambazar route, narrating stories about the various landmarks through which the heritage tram Balaka weaves its way. Dhar Chowdhury started conducting these tours during post-Covid times. There’s always a rush for these rides, and it is better to book in advance. There is much to learn from Dhar Chowdhury as he narrates the history of tramways in Calcutta or Kolkata. His lament is, “It is indeed painful to witness the closing down of tram services on various routes.”

The heritage ride took place on a refurbished rail scrubber (Rs 2). These scrubbers were used periodically to clean the grooved tram lines to make the rides bump-free. Balaka was earlier named Banalata in remembrance of the poet Jibananda Das, who penned his iconic poem Banalata Sen. Das died on 22 October 1954, eight days after being hit by a tramcar.

History

The Kolkata trams are part of a rich legacy of this city and have witnessed the city’s changing socio-political journey from being the ‘revolutionary’ Calcutta to becoming a friendly city for hordes of migrants. Operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) after the Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) was dissolved, the city’s tram system started in 1873.

Kolkata was the first and is the last Indian city to have tram services. The first tram in India made its inaugural journey in 1873 in Kolkata, running across a 3.9-kilometre stretch from Sealdah to Armenian Ghat Street. The 177 tramcars that were drawn by horses did not immediately attract patrons until the induction of electricity-driven trams in 1902.

It came as a revolution, and since then, trams have been in service in the city of Kolkata, making it the oldest electric tramway in India and the only operating tram network in Asia at present.

“Had it been so easy to wipe out tramways from Kolkata, the Left Front government would have done so in the 1990s,” states Dr.Debasis Bhattacharyya, President of the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association, or CTUA. “At present, public opinion in favour of our tramway is becoming stronger than before.” Dr. Bhattacharyya’s association with trams began in his childhood. He often travelled by tram, and it was mostly the College Street section, which, incidentally, is one of the only three routes still functional even though it shrank.

A retired scientist, Dr Bhattacharyya, is spearheading the movement to bring back tram services on prominent routes. His voice is one that cannot be ignored. “The CTUA is recognised by global railway and tramway bodies and associated people,” says Bhattacharyya, as he goes on to state, “Thanks to our younger members, the CTUA has a website and a considerable number of followers across the globe that regularly provide suggestions and recommendations.” Based on these relationships, many people have recently visited Kolkata to see this century-old system and visit the CTUA headquarters.

In fact, there are Facebook pages dedicated to the Calcutta Tram Users Association and another Save Kolkata Tram: Icon of the city. If one logs on to both or joins the groups, the latest information related to Kolkata tram services will be available, including media reports. In a recent statement by Snehasis Chakraborty, Minister of Transport, Government of West Bengal, he gave an assurance that efforts will be made to revive many of the tram routes.

Tram routes run parallel to other vehicles on special tracks laid out along the side of the busy streets and adhere to the traffic rules. Most of the tramcars need proper maintenance. The vintage charm of these trams has made them really popular with tourists.

Even though numbers have diminished drastically, they still move on, defying all adversities like financial, administrative, and bureaucratic ones. Considered environmentally friendly and an icon of Kolkata, there have been recent efforts to sustain the system.

The writer a freelance journalist.