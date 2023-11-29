CM was constantly monitoring rescue Silkyara rescue opporation

While a massive rescue operation had been launched by the central team to extricate the 41 workers, including three workers from Bengal, trapped in the tunnel of Silkyara, a concerned chief minister Mamata Banaerjee sent a team of officers to help coordinate the safe return of those three workers of the state. Informing this, Miss Banerjee wrote on X: “Have rushed a team to Uttarkashi for helping our people.

The team, led by Rajdeep Dutta, Liaison Officer, Office of Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, will help evacuation and safe return of the trapped workers in the tunnel at Silkyara, Uttarkashi to their homes in West Bengal. The team further includes: 1.Shubhabrata Pramanick: Mobile 8981200471 2.Somnath Chakraborty: Mobile 8130258750 3.Raju Kumar Sinha: Mobile 9968732695

They have moved for Uttarkashi by a car (Car no WB02AP – 0014; Driver A Kumar, Mobile 9971413458) to facilitate our 3 workers (1. Shri Manir Talukdar, S/o Shri K. Talukdar, Cooch Behar. 2. Shri Sevik Pakhera, S/o Shri Asit Pakhera, Harinakhali 3. Shri Jaidev Pramanik, S/o Shri Tapas Pramanik, Nimdangi, Hooghly) who have been trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi. Assuring all support”

