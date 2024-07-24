Mamata’s Puja gift gets bigger, Rs 85,000 donation to Puja clubs

Chief minister Mamata Baneree announced an Rs 15,000 hike in donations to Puja organisers today. The donation, which was Rs 70,000 last year, now increases to Rs 85,000.

In another major hint to the organisers, the chief minister gave indications that the amount may go up to Rs 1 lakh.

Miss Banerjee also directed the two distcoms, CESC and state-run WBSEDCL to increase the power concessions to 75 per cent of the bill, a jump from last year’s 66 per cent.

She also announced that Puja Carnival will be held on 15 October. The district administration would decide dates on district carnivals.

As per initial estimates, the total outflow of the dole package will be to the tune of Rs 500 crore, including Rs 365 crore as donations to 43,000 puja committees, out of which around 3,000 are in the city while the remaining are spread across the state.

In a message to the puja committees, the chief minister said that Puja committees would have to take utmost care so that untoward incidents like stampedes do not happen. She asked organisers to keep in place multiple entry and exit points to avoid overcrowding. “Police are there to lend support but Puja committees but the organisers too need to extend cooperation in smooth conduct of Pujas,” the chief minister said.

She also issued a note of caution to Puja committees on the themes. She said, “The Puja committees need not disclose the themes in public but they should discuss with police about the themes so that they are aware and take appropriate action should any exigency arise, Miss Banerjee said.

She cautioned that proper care should be given while working on themes so that one’s theme does not spell doom for others. She specifically mentioned the use of laser beams and tall structures, which may prove disastrous. She asked the committees to have more volunteers for comforting the visitors. She suggested first-aid centres at pandals and also asked the hospitals to have beds reserved for any emergency.

In this context, she referred to state fire services minister Sujit Bose, who she said, should take proper care in letting smooth traffic flow on VIP Road.

She also expressed her reservations over VVIP passes. She said, “I’m totally against it because common people would have to stand in queue for long hours to gain entry in a pandal, while the VVIPs enjoy the privileges.”

Miss Banerjee also advised the administration to take every possible step like using drones, CCTVs cameras and watch towers, apart from mobilizing forces like QRT, RAF and for smooth conduct of Pujas.