CM visits Alipurduar village to take stock of relief work

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the administration to conduct a thorough survey to estimate damages of houses, especially to take necessary steps providing government’s assistance to them.

Miss Banerjee also asked the administration that no one should be deprived of their legitimate claims. It is a standing order for the administration of the affected areas in North Bengal, she added.

After visiting the storm hit villages in Alipurduar district Ms Banerjee visited a relief camp at Topsikhata School and interacted with the victims today.

“Though there is no loss of life in Alipurduar villages, several families were rendered homeless after their houses collapsed due to uprooted trees falling on them. Many of them have lost their belongings. Some of them don’t even have utensils and garments. The sudden heavy storm blew up all necessary belongings,” Ms Banerjee said.

“I thank the administration of both Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts for necessary steps taken immediately after the disaster by setting up relief camps and extending necessary assistance to the victims,” she said, adding, “I would request all to extend help for the helpless people. People’s representatives should come forward and stay with victims.”

She also asked the Cooch Behar administration to take necessary actions in storm-hit areas.

Notably, CM met injured persons in hospital and visited affected villages last midnight and returned to Chalsa in the wee hours and left for Alipurduar by a chopper.

CM has decided to stay in Jalpaiguri tonight.

She also visited the cyclone-hit victims and visited badly affected villages at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri last midnight.

CM Miss Banerjee arrived in Bagdogra Airport by a special chartered flight last night and left for Jalpaiguri by road and met and talked to dozens of injured villagers, who were undergoing treatment in Jalpaiguri super speciality hospital.

She left for storm hit-villages, including a badly hit village named Burnish, visited relief camps and interacted with the victims there last night.

“Administration will do with its responsibility whatsoever required immediately for the victims,” the chief minister said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Jalpaiguri headquarters in the wee hours and stayed there to keep monitoring treatment of victims, rescue operation, distribution of relief and other necessary requirements.

According to the CM, the storm has claimed five lives, injuring hundreds of people, including women and children.

The Nor’wester lashed into Burnish village in Maynaguri and flowed away over Alipurduar, Cooch Behar area and entered Assam region.