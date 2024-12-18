CM to inaugurate new Infosys centre

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the Kolkata Development Centre of Infosys today.

The centre has come up in New Town. Miss Banerjee had laid the foundation stone on 13 August, 2018.

The opening of the centre will begin a new chapter for the information technology industry in Bengal.

The centre will employ 3,000 employees and the total investment will be around Rs 600 crore. The centre has come up on a sprawling 50 acres of land of which 49 per cent will be used for non-IT purpose and 51 per cent for IT purpose.

The state-of-the-art office space is situated on a 40,000 square feet area. The construction of the iconic building has been completed recently.

The opening of the centre before the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held in February 2025 will add flavour to the global conference.

Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has allotted 200 acres of land to set up Silicon Valley in New Town, where IT firms have been set up. New Town is fast coming up as a major IT hub after Sector V in Salt Lake.

Miss Banerjee has requested IT professionals working in different parts of the country and abroad to come to Bengal.

Over the years, New Town has emerged as a major education, financial and IT hub in the state. Several private and state-run universities have come up. Several hospitals have come up in the New Town area. Eco Park, the country’s biggest social urban park, Mother’s Wax Museum, Rabindra Tirth and Nazrul Tirtha have been set up in the clean and green city. It is the only township in the country, where a bicycle hiring scheme has started where a person can hire a bicycle, visit different locations and leave the bicycle after paying the requisite charges.