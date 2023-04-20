CM slams BJP as ‘most corrupt’ in the country

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her demand for the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah. Miss Banerjee on Wednesday told reporters at Nabanna that BJP is the most corrupt party in the country.

She said, they should clarify about the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh and killings of so many people in encounters in Uttar Pradesh first, before engaging central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Trinamul Congress MLAs on corruption charges. “Four MLAs have been arrested and the central government is using the CBI and ED to threat against them,” the chief minister alleged.

“BJP has a big dacoit, who was involved in corruption when he was in charge of several districts Malda, Murshidabad, Midnapre, Bankura etc,” she said, without taking name of Mr Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Mr Adhikari was the political observer in charge of several districts in the state when he was in the Trinamul Congress.

She also stuck to her earlier stand of demanding Mr Shah’s resignation. How can he say that Trinamul Congress government would collapse if BJP gets 35 LS seats from Bengal in next parliamentary polls? It means that the Union home minister is conspiring against our government, Miss Banerjee said. “How can he topple an elected government based on which rules in the Constitution? The central government is trying to destroy the federal structure of the country. She said that BJP is dividing the country in the name of religion and caste.

Thousands of youths are losing jobs. While addressing a rally organized by BJP in Suri of Birbhum on Friday, Mr Shah virtually kicked off the party’s campaign for parliamentary elections, next year.

He appealed to the people to ensure his party’s victory in 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming general elections. “Give us more than 35 seats from West Bengal in the next LS elections.

It’s clear that Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister of the country again. I can assure you that Mamata Banerjee’s government won’t survive beyond 2025,” Mr Shah had said in the rally. Public pulse is important in same-sex marriage debate: Mamata Understanding the public pulse in an important aspect and a deciding factor in the debate on the same-sex marriage in the country, chief minister Mamata Banerjee observed on Wednesday.

“Generally, I love people who love others. But since a case is pending at the Supreme Court relating to this issue, it would not be right on my part to comment on this issue at this moment.

The matter is sensitive. All I can say is that we have to understand the pulse of the people in the matter,” she said in response to a question from the media. Banerjee also said that any detailed comment on this matter can be given only after the court order.

Her observation on this count comes on the same day when the apex court observed that there is no is no data to show same-sex marriages is an elitist concept as highlighted by the Union government.