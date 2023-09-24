CM returns, confident of good show abroad

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who returned from her trip to Spain this evening, told newspersons that she was happy that she was able to do some good work for Bengal.

The meetings she attended in Madrid, Barcelona and Dubai with investors would come handy and were meaningful and encouraging for the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit to be held in November.Miss Banerjee, who left the city for Spain on 12 September with an eye to attract investment with an entourage packed with industrialists and officials of three big clubs of Kolkata Maidan, returned this evening.

On her return, while speaking to newspersons at the NSC Bose Airport, she expressed happiness that her foreign trip went off according to plan with the amount of response she received from the investors there was “encouraging” to say the least, the chief minister contended.

She added, “We have been able to do some good work for Bengal for which I’m grateful to all of you who rendered support. You know that we could able to ink some big deals. The meetings organised by FICCI, ICC held in Barcelona, Madrid and Dubai with investors there turned out to be fruitful in the lead up to the BGBS summit. The most pleasing thing was to notice the presence of the Indian Diaspora among others in those meetings.”