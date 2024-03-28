CM parentage comment: BJP show causes Dilip Ghosh

The BJP, today, issued a show-cause notice to the party candidate from Burdwan Durgapur constituency, Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory comments on chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The notice comes a day after Trinamul Congress filed a complaint against Ghosh, also the party’s former state president and ex-national vice-president, on this count to the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal. Arun Singh, national secretary of the party executive of the central party headquarters, asked for an explanation from him. Mr Singh has asked Ghosh to tender an apology besides explaining what prompted him to make such a derogatory comment against the chief minister.

Admitting the receipt of the notice, Ghosh said that he does not have any personal enmity with the chief minister. “I have just protested against her political comments through which she had been trying to mislead people,” Ghosh said. At the same time, he pointed out that a section of Trinamul Congress leadership using more derogatory language against the father of one of the leading BJP legislators in West Bengal. “Doesn’t that party MLA have a similar self-respect? Why didn’t the party issue any statement on that matter then?” Ghosh questioned.

Although he did not name anyone, Ghosh’s clear indication was towards the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari, who have been subjected to derogatory attacks by some ruling Trinamul Congress leaders.

The show-cause letter comes at a time when he did not get his own seat. He was removed from Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency and sent to Burdwan Durgapur constituency, which will be a tough ask for him. Dilip Ghosh has been nominated for the ‘difficult’ seat in the last Lok Sabha elections.