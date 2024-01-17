CM Mamata to Metro: Won’t allow dismantling of Dakshineswar skywalk

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is opposed to Metro rail’s proposal to dismantle a portion of the Dakshineswar skywalk or any sort of relocation as part of its expansion of the Metro route.

The livid chief minister today not only binned the Metro rail’s alleged proposal of dismantling a portion of the Dakshineswar skywalk but announced that the state government would in no way allow it to dismantle the skywalk at Dakshineswar. “Come what may I won’t allow you to dismantle the Dakshineswar skywalk. Rail has informed us that Dakshineswar skywalk has to be dismantled to make room for the proposed expansion of its route. How arrogant they are! They say I don’t let them worship Durga Puja, Sarswati Puja. I had to weather many hurdles, including a series of suits in the court of law, relocation of hawkers, to bring the skywalk to fruition for the convenience of the visitors there.

It was a project close to my heart. I am ready to cooperate with them to change the route but no act of dismantling would be allowed.” In the same way she also rubbished the proposal of any sort of dismantling or relocation of the Alipore bodyguard Lines to make room for the land required for Behala Metro expansion work.

The Dakshineswar skywalk, which was inaugurated in 2018, was built with an eye to ease the congestion and for the seamless journey leading to the temple but the Metro rail’s alleged proposal now to dismantle the skywalk to make room for the land required for its proposed expansion caused a flutter in the state administration.

“There are many lands there if they require we will cooperate with them. Work is in progress for the Kalighat skywalk as well,” she said. She later added, “The railways gave the letter on 20 January. I was not aware of this and came to know after reading a newspaper report. This letter took time to reach me and so I am now making a rule that these kinds of letters should reach me immediately.”