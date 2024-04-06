CM hits back at Modi over Sandeshkhali comments

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on the issues of corruption and the Sandeshkhali agitation while addressing a public meeting in Cooch Behar yesterday. Speaking at an election rally at Tufanganj, part of Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat, Miss Banerjee challenged Mr Modi and dared him to bring out a white paper on corruption in the BJP-led states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and other issues on which the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits have come under fire, Replying to Mr Modi’s remarks on Sandeshkhali, Miss Banerjee said: “There is no death of a mother and sisters.

We have arrested those who committed crimes, including Sheikh Shajahan. We have returned all lands grabbed by them and taken action against them.” Challenging Mr Modi, Miss Banerjee said: “Have you lodged an FIR against your partymen who are involved in corruption and the even Bilkis Bano case. Have you visited Hathras? Why did wrestlers return Padma Shree honours? Were you sleeping that time?” “How many people have you killed in Gujarat? A total of 85 lakh corruption cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh. Where is Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi? You have crushed democracy.

You have passed 39 Bills by suspending 147 MPs. You are a tyrant, immoral and eating honey. Your whole body is covered with black money,” Mamata Banerjee said, adding, “I challenge you, publish a white paper on it.” She also claimed that there was a conspiracy behind the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections from 19 April. “Two day before the election Ram Navami rally will be organised on 17 April for rioting. We respect Ram but if they start rioting I will take stern action against them,” she added. Miss Banerjee said: “Modi’s guarantee is zero, nothing. But our guarantee is ‘Maa Maati Manush’. Our guarantee is the people. What have yo given to the people? You have given only your speeches, false promises, atrocities, attacks on women, CAA and NRC. You have maligned the prestige of Bengal by sending 355 teams for enquiries.

Advertisement

You hate Bengal, you ignore Bengal and you are anti-Bengal.” Miss Banerjee alleged that BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari held a meeting with NIA officials to hatch a conspiracy. Miss Banerjee particularly targeted BJP candidates Nisith Pramanik (Cooch Behar), Debashis Dhar (Bolpur) and former judge Abhijit Ganguly, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Tamluk. “BJP is controlling the court. This has become evident from the judgments of a judge who is contesting from Tamluk. I have fielded a student leader Debangshu there. That judge has thrown many individuals out of service through his judgments. Now you are in the people’s court. Fight, Debangshu, fight… take him on,” the Trinamul Congress chairperson said. She also branded ISF, a Muslim organisation, as a partner of the BJP and urged people not to vote for ISF, CPM and Congress candidates who are helping the BJP.