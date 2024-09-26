CM directs to start Joydeb to Kolkata bus service

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to start the Joydev-Kenduli to Kolkata daily bus service of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) immediately.

The Joydeb to Kolkata bus service has been withdrawn after 15 days.

The bus service had started on the directives of CM Mamata Banerjee after local people submitted several memorandums. Though the bus service had started, but was irregular before being withdrawn.

A number of people from Joydev-Kenduli in Birbhum district have to travel to Burdwan and Kolkata for treatment. Also pilgrims from Kolkata and other places also come to Joydev-Kenduli throughout the year and particularly during the mela in December every year.

During her administrative meeting in Bolpur yesterday, locals urged her to start the bus service again. CM Mamata Banerjee has directed chief secretary Manoj Pant to ensure that the Joydeb-Kolkata daily bus service will resume within a day.

There are several religious tourism hotspots in Birbhum district – Tarapith, Kankalitala, Bakreswar, Joydev – Kenduli etc.

There are two ways to travel to Jaydev-Kenduli from Kolkata, by road or by train. The CM has also instructed the DM of Birbhum, Bidhan Roy to restore the damages of this famous temple complex after the recent flood.