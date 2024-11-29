CM asks MLA Humayun Kabir to keep quiet, reply to notice

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked her party MLA Humayun Kabir to give reply in connection with the show-cause notice served to him on Wednesday as soon as possible.

Miss Banerjee also asked the MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district not to talk so much.

She had talks with Mr Kabir for a few minutes when the latter met her in her room at the state legislative Assembly today.

Mr Kabir also assured the chief minister to give reply to the show-cause soon. While speaking to reporters after coming out of her room, he said, “Didi asked me to talk less and with her instruction I would reply soon.”

Trinamul Congress’ disciplinary committee, looking after issues in connection with the party MLAs in the Assembly on Wednesday had served show-cause notice to the rebel legislator on charge of making anti-party statements regularly landing it in a state of embarrassment.

The five-member disciplinary committee headed by the veteran party MLA and agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Wednesday afternoon decided to serve the notice to Mr Kabir seeking his clarifications within three days after receiving it.

The other members of the committee are Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas and Debashis Kumar.

It’s also learnt that Mr Biswas took him to the chief minister’s room today after he desired to meet her.

Mr Kabir while speaking to the reporters in the Assembly on Wednesday had threatened that he would stick to his stand to criticise his party leadership for not inducting Abhishek Banerjee, all India general secretary of the party, in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet as a deputy chief minister to look after home department in the state.