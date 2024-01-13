Clive Lloyd inspires Burdwan school students

I am four years older than this institution and feeling quite happy and energised to be here among the dazzling students, said stalwart of Caribbean cricket, former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd, this afternoon. The master batter was addressing students and teachers of the Satgachia High School in Kalna, East Burdwan at the institution’s platinum jubilee celebration today.

He advised the students, “Be it in cricket, football or in your study, your sincere dedication is highly essential. Only this works to ensure your all-round success, you can learn from the lives of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar etc. Several times I’d been to India but never visited any Indian village prior to this. This first-ever experience will really remain as a memorable event for me.”

