Cleanliness drive at Indo-China border

A large-scale effort to promote cleanliness was executed at Nathu La, the border between India and China, on Monday.

The initiative was taken by the tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim government in partnership with Swadesh Darshan 2.0, a ministry of tourism project, and various tourism stakeholders.

This is not the first time that the department has carried out such an initiative and they have committed to doing it on a quarterly basis in order to raise awareness about the importance of keeping popular tourist destinations clean and involving the community in environmental conservation efforts, a senior official said today.

Advertisement

Approximately 200 individuals, including officials and staff from the tourism and civil aviation department, army personnel stationed at Nathula, Sikkim Police officers from the nearby checkpoint, representatives from the forest department, and members of other organizations participated in this cleanliness drive.