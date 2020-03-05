A class VIII student was mercilessly beaten by his school teacher who allegedly tried to push a wooden stump into his mouth. This left the student severely wounded, and he had to be shifted to the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital in a profusely bleeding state. Shouvik Banerjee – the victim is a student of Cha-gram High School within the Khandaghosh Police Station limits and a resident of Kuley village there.

He was allegedly attacked by the English teacher Jaharlal Konar and slapped initially, and then dragged to the staff room of the school. According to the complaint lodged by the student’s father Prasanta Banerjee with the ADM (Education), Burdwan (East): “The same teacher picked up a wicket stick and tried to shove it into my son’s mouth. The mouth and some other parts of my son’s face received serious injuries we had to shift him to the Block Hospital in Khandaghosh that immediately referred my son to the BMCH.”

The family of the victim student also complained with the Khandaghosh PS. According to the initial reports, the ‘accused’ teacher Jaharlal Konar flew into a rage as he ‘felt that the boy was not handling his school bag properly.’ Anupam Banerjee, the injured student’s brother, said: “Barely four years ago, the same teacher had attacked another student who also had to be hospitalised. We suspect he has a psychiatric disorder.”

The accused teacher, meanwhile, skipped his classes for the day and was not visible in the area today. The ADM (Education), Burdwan (East), Humayun Biswas said: “We have received a complaint, and we shall immediately begin our investigation.”