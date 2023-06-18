Civic body to do another survey of subsidence zone

The decision was announced by the KMC mayor Firhad Hakim at the House today after the local councillor of the subsidence zone expressed apprehensions about several residents who are ‘homeless since 2019.’ Expressing concerns about the latest evacuation notice issued to the residents of 9 Durga Pithuri Lane and 6 Durga Pithuri Lane following the construction work of the shaft nearby, councillor Biswarup Dey reiterated the agony of the local residents, who he said were suffering despite having their ancestral properties.

The councillor even proposed the formation of a dedicated task force by the KMC and taking some steps by the civic body with the consultation of experts’ advice from Jadavpur University. Mr Dey also proposed a deadline in which the displaced residents could return to their houses. Echoing Mr Dey’s assertions, BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh from the neighbouring ward agreed to the issue of the residents’ agony and demanded that the civic body take responsibility to return the ‘homeless’ to their houses within a stipulated time.

The KMC House echoed with arguments and counter arguments between the councillors of the ruling party and the BJP on the issue of evacuation of the residents of Bowbazar. Replying to the proposal, the mayor said, “The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has communicated to us orally that a new and imported technology has been implemented to prevent the repetition of ground subsidence.

Earlier, a survey was done by the experts’ team of Jadavpur. We would once again rope in the experts to conduct a survey before the displaced residents return to their premises.” Meanwhile, the KMRCL has deferred the date of evacuation of the residents of the two buildings until the next notice. The implementing agency cited ‘technical problems’ as the reason for deferring the evacuation