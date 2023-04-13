City’s southern residents get another book fair

Another book fair is in the offing! It may sound a bit out of place when the entire state is reeling under sweltering heat but this is what is going to happen on the advent of Bengali New Year. The publishers and Booksellers Guild will be assisted in their efforts by KMC, KMDA and 93 Club Samanyaya Parishad of South Kolkata.

Come 16 April, bibliographers in the city would once again get a chance to have a tryst with rows of books, although not as big as the Kolkata International Book Fair.

The Publishers and Booksellers Guild yet again has come forward to organize another book fair and this time the destination would be at South Kolkata and the venue would be Taltola Ground, just beside EEDF, opposite to the South City Mall. “In a bid to fill the vacuum created by the abrupt shift of venue of the annual Book fair from Maidan in Park street to Salt Lake, a persistent demand to organize a book fair in South Kolkata was pouring in for quite some time now.

With the requisite help from member mayor-in-council (MMIC) Debasish Kumar, the guild has decided to pitch in with a gift to book lovers in the city,” said Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary of the guild. Elaborating further, Chatterjee told news persons while addressing a press conference that the Kolkata Book fair that would commence on 16 April at Taltola ground in South Kolkata would continue till 26 April.

“As many as 84 publishers would take part in the fair and a few little magazine stalls too would be installed there. Eminent novelist Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay would inaugurate the fair on 16 April. Book lovers would get a 20 per cent discount on each purchase,” said Chatterjee.