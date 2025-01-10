City police with Bihar cops unearth arms-making units in Madhubani

In a joint operation by a special task force (STF) of both Bihar Police (BP) and Kolkata Police (KP), two arms-manufacturing units have been spotted inside an auto-parts outlet and a house respectively at Khutauna in Madhubani district in Bihar on Thursday.

Police have seized huge arms like 24 7mm pistols and barrels, three 7mm pistol sniders, several other equipment and raw material required to manufacture these firearms inside the outlet.

In another raid conducted by the joint team, arms and raw material have also been seized from one more place at Khutauna.

A case has also been registered in the Khutauna police station in connection with the two separate incidents of seizure of arms. Four persons have been arrested from the two spots.

According to police sources, one Iftekar Alam along with two others used to manufacture the arms inside the auto-parts outlet while Rajkumar Shaw, a 22 year-old youth at Khutauna, also used to run a brisk business of illegal arms at his house.

Sources also said that they had plans to smuggle the illegal arms manufactured at Khutauna to West Bengal. Acting on tip-off, KP’s STF contacted its counterparts in Bihar for a joint operation to trace the illegal arms manufacturing factories.

The criminals might have a solid network with smugglers in West Bengal with whom the former had plans to sell the illegal arms to run an inter-state racket between the two states, sources felt.