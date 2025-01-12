City police probe state-based NRIs abroad with fake passports

The Kolkata Police have intensified efforts to track the current status of non-resident Indians (NRIs) with permanent addresses in West Bengal, suspected of working abroad using fake Indian passports.

According to sources, the city police have sent official communications to the Embassies and high commissions of several countries, including three European nations, where these fake passport holders are reportedly employed.

The objective is to ascertain their current whereabouts and legal status.

Investigations suggest that many of these individuals, claiming West Bengal origins, are illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. They allegedly entered India unlawfully and secured fake Indian identity documents, including passports to travel abroad.

To prevent further evasion, the Kolkata Police have also issued lookout notices for identified persons suspected of holding fake passports linked to West Bengal addresses.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police sources have highlighted the role of organised fake passport rackets operating primarily in South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, and Nadia districts. These areas share porous land and coastal borders with Bangladesh, making them hotspots for illegal activities.

South 24-Parganas, in particular, poses a heightened risk due to its coastal proximity to Bangladesh.

The investigating officials have identified a structured pattern in the operations of such rackets engaged in arranging fake Indian passports for the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Upon illegally crossing into Indian territory, infiltrators connect with local agents and pay a significant amount to acquire fake Indian identity documents. Initially, they are provided with safe shelters in border villages.

The first step involves obtaining fake ration cards, which serve as the foundation for acquiring other identity documents such as Voter IDs (EPIC), PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards. These documents are then used to secure fake Indian passports, enabling the infiltrators to leave the country under false pretences.