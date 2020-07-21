Chopra had turned into a battleground yesterday after a mob resorted to arson, attacking police, alleging the girl was raped and murdered. Buses and police vehicles were torched on National Highway 31 amidst shouts of “We want justice.”

The autopsy report of the 17-year-old girl who was found dead yesterday, and which sparked violence in Chopra with locals alleging rape and murder, today revealed the cause of death as “poisoning”.

Another corpse of youth was fished out from a pond in the same area today, while police have arrested 16 persons in connection with yesterday’s violence. The autopsy report revealed there was no sign of external injuries or that of sexual assault, The police claimed the autopsy was recorded on video.

The report further stated “no signs of external injury seen. Effects of poison. However, final opinion is reserved pending till receipt of chemical examiners report.”

The BJP has termed the report a “coverup.” Chopra in North Dinajpur had turned into a battleground yesterday after a mob resorted to arson and attacked police personnel, alleging the girl was raped and murdered.

Buses and police vehicles were torched on National Highway 31 amidst shouts of ” We want justice.”

The girl, it was learnt, had left her house at Sonapur village on Sunday morning to relieve herself. She was found dead, a few hours later.

Meanwhile, today morning, another dead body of a youth was fished out of a pond in the same area where the girl was found dead.

The police are investigating whether the two deaths are linked.

The BJP is insistent that foul play is involved in the death of this girl since her family members were BJP supporters.

BJP state vice president Raju Banerjee said, “The girl was murdered by goons of TMC as she is the sister of a BJP activist. The police are trying to pass off the rape and murder as a suicide.”

BJP National Secretary, Rahul Sinha, termed the autopsy report a “cover-up” exercise to “protect” the culprits. The TMC has termed the allegations baseless.

TMC leader and minister Goutam Deb said, “The BJP is trying to fish in troubled waters and is attempting to make an issue out of nothing. They should allow police to carry on with the investigation.”

With the discovery of another body today, the area remains gripped with tension. Huge police contingent has been deployed to maintain peace.