Children with critical ailments get treated through Sebaashray

Six children diagnosed with atrial septal defect (ASD) and ventricular septal defect (VSD) were referred to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The children had been identified to be suffering from the disease at the Sebaashray camp which is being held at Satgachia.

The initiative entered the 50th day today. The children were taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where senior doctors examined them. Necessary action would follow.

So far, 31 people underwent cataract surgery and regained their vision. Twenty people from Metiabruz Sebaashray camp underwent the surgery at Vivekananda Mission Ashram Netra Niramay while 11 patients had been treated at Renuka Eye Institute.

More than 13,000 people attended the Sebaashray camps at Satgachia today.

The initiative began on 2 January. The camps are being held for 10 days in the areas that fall under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. It was held at the Diamond Harbour Assembly seat to start with. Then it moved to Falta, Bishnupur, Metiabruz. It is now held at Satgachia and will be held at Budge Budge and Maheshtala.

Medicines are given free-of-cost to the patients along with diagnostic tests. If hospitalisation is required it is done. A nine-year-old boy had open heart surgery and is keeping well. Another boy had an operation on his hand to remove a tumour.

The initiative is the first of its kind by a political leader in the country.