Autism seminars and detection camps at district hospitals

The state health department today conducted seminars on autism at Chinsurah Imambara hospital and Arambagh medical college hospital.

The seminar aims to trace out and detect children suffering from autism spectrum disorder. The seminar will be held every Thursday in the district state-run hospitals by the health department.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how children or people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave. Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is described as a developmental disorder because symptoms generally appear in the first two years.

Advertisement

The district health department deputy CMOH-2, Debjani Basu Mallick, said the seminar on autism will be conducted every Thursday. Children with suspected neurological and development disorders will be first detected through screening methods and then diagnosed by an experienced psychiatrist. If symptoms indicate autism then the affected children will be promptly taken under treatment, which may include counselling of the kids and even their parents, followed by medication. The health workers will start from the anganwadi students. If any child is found retarded or having problems in communicating with others, they will be brought to the autism detection camp.

Proper treatment can cure the symptoms of autism to a great extent. There are instances where a child previously detected with autism, after proper treatment, is doing very well in his studies and other day-to-day activities.