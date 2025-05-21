Awareness programme highlights risks of smartphone use

An awareness programme was organised by the Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s child development centre in Dhulagarh to inform expectant mothers about the potential adverse effects of excessive smartphone use on the developing nervous system of babies in the womb.

Swami Mahadevananda of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha noted that while smartphones have become an integral part of modern life, a survey conducted by child specialists in Bihar revealed concerning trends. Expectant mothers who are habitually glued to their smartphones and receive less than the recommended amount of sleep are at higher risk of impairing the neurological development of their unborn children.

The findings suggest a link between excessive late-night smartphone use during pregnancy and a higher incidence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children. Experts describe autism as a neuro-developmental condition. Crucial brain development occurs just three weeks into pregnancy with the formation of the neural tube, which later becomes the spinal cord and brain.

By 20 weeks, a rapid development of neural networks and brain cells takes place, forming vital connections that influence a child’s behaviour, memory, concentration, and creativity.

Medical professionals also emphasised the disruptive effects of blue light emitted from smartphone screens. This light interferes with the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep. Poor sleep patterns in expectant mothers not only affect their well-being but also disrupt the emotional bond with the foetus, an essential factor for healthy development.

Adequate sleep and emotional stability are, therefore, critical during pregnancy. Current statistics indicate that one in every 68 children is diagnosed with autism. In light of this, expectant mothers are strongly advised to minimise smartphone use and ensure they get sufficient, quality sleep.

Autism spectrum disorder affects brain development and alters how individuals perceive the world and interact with others, often resulting in challenges with communication and social behaviour, as well as repetitive patterns of action. The term “spectrum” reflects the wide variation in symptoms and severity.

The programme concluded with an appeal to expectant mothers to nurture a peaceful, positive, and creative mindset, avoiding emotional stress to support the healthy development of their unborn child.