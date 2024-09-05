Chief secy meets DMs on service delivery

Manoj Panth, after being elevated to the post of chief secretary, today held a meeting with all the district magistrates virtually on the service delivery to common people in an expeditious manner.

In the meeting, as sources at the state secretariat claimed, Mr Pant asked the DMs to be more agile in attending people’s calls. The new chief secretary, as sources put it, stressed on the need to carry out a fresh survey in the Awas Yojana scheme after it was carried out in 2023.

Mr Pant is also said to have asked the DMs to take a fresh look at the Jal Jivan Mission for carrying out repeated testing of samples.

