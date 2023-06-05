Changing climate affecting quality, quantity of tea

The Tea Association of India (TAI) representing tea producers in Assam and West Bengal have expressed concern over the climate change coupled with subdued international and domestic markets.

Erratic weather patterns, extreme temperature and insufficient rainfall have severely affected both the quantity and quality of tea production.

The changing climate poses significant challenges to the substantiality and productivity of tea gardens which need immediate steps to face the challenges.

In addition to climate change, the industry is facing subdued demand both in the international and domestic markets. Ajay Jalan, president Tea Association of India, said, “All stakeholders, including tea producers, industry leaders, retailers, government bodies and experts should come together and find out innovative solutions.” He added, “We must prioritize sustainable practices, diversification of markets and development of adaptive strategies to overcome the challenges.” Prabir Bhattacharya, general secretary of TAI, said, “The tea association of India remains steadfast in its commitment to support and advocate for the tea industry in Assam and north Bengal.”

He urged the state government’s policymakers, market participants and consumers to join hands in supporting the tea industry to face the challenges. He hoped that if all the agencies work together, it will not be difficult to overcome the crisis.