Centre refutes state’s claims on floods

A political battle has begun over the cause of floods in south Bengal. While chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sent a four-page letter to the Prime Minister after visiting the flood-affected areas, claiming that this was a “man-made flood” and alleged that the DVC released water without notifying the state, Jal Shakti minister C R Patil refuted the allegation claiming that the state was duly informed regarding the release of water from DVC.

In his letter to the chief minister last night, Patil has especially refuted the chief minister’s allegations that DVC had been releasing water from two of its dams namely Maithon and Panchet without giving prior intimation to the state government. The ministry further claimed that from 14 to 17 September, it was decided to release 50 per cent less water than originally planned at the state’s request. However, after the increase in rainfall on 16-17 September, the decision was reconsidered to avoid accidents. “I am informed that Maithon and Panchet reservoirs are being operated by a committee, namely Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which is chaired by the Central Water Commission and includes representation of chief engineers of government of West Bengal, government of Jharkhand & DVC.

Further, the operations and regulation is done generally through consensus by this committee in line with the laid down norms and guide curves,” Patil’s letter read.

