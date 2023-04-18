Central govt targeting TMC MLAs: Mamata

The BJP-led central government is using its agencies such as Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders only but not others who belong to the saffron party.

While reacting to the arrest of the Trinamul Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha by the CBI on Monday, the chief minister told reporters, “They are using the agencies against all. They send the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to inquiry even after a chocolate bomb bursts. Our party MLAs are being targeted by the investigating agencies but no one from the BJP.”

Interestingly, Miss Banerjee slammed the central government hardly one hour after the CBI sent a notice to her nephew and national general secretary of Trinamul Congress Abhishek Banerjee to appear at Nizam Palace around 11 am on Tuesday in connection with his alleged involvement in the coal smuggling scam. Without taking the name of BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, the chief minister said, “He is a big dacoit and a chief advisor to the Union home minister Amit Shah.

The central investigating agencies are targeting our party leaders with his (Suvendu) instructions.” “It’s a well-planned move of the BJP to buy MLAs belonging to the opposition camps.

That’s why they are targeting opposition leaders. Arvind Kejriwal has already been interrogated by the agency,” she alleged. She urged all anti-BJP forces to get united to fight against the saffron party in next Lok Sabha elections. “We can defeat BJP if all opposition parties get united in the coming Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” the chief minister added.