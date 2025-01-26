Celebrating Voters Day

The Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya observed the 15th National Voters Day today, with an awareness programme and the inauguration of the “Wall of Democracy”. Tuhin Mukherjee, OC Election, Rajganj Block, delivered a special lecture on the importance of voting. Principal Dr P K Mishra highlighted India’s electoral reforms since the establishment of the Election Commission in 1950.

ELC Nodal Officers Dr Tirthankar Chakraborty and Dr Babita Das, along with faculty and students, participated enthusiastically in the programme, reinforcing the significance of voting in strengthening democracy.

The event also showcased a wall magazine prepared by Political Science students and ELC members.

Dr Bablee Mandal (IQAC Coordinator), Dr Bikash Ranjan Deb (Head, Political Science), and Dr Suphal Biswas (Head, Bengali) shared their perspectives on voter awareness.