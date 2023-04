CBI summons Abhishek, SC stays HC order to quiz him

Trinamul Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is reportedly summoned by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on Tuesday, even as the Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta High Court order permitting the CBI and ED to question him in the matter of allegations made by expelled youth TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh. Abhishek Banerjee on Monday afternoon attached the copy of the CBI notice on Twitter.

In the message, Banerjee has also accused BJP of the latter’s desperation to “target” and “harass” him. “In its desperation to ‘harass’ and ‘target’ me, BJP EXPOSES CBI & ED to CONTEMPT OF COURT! SC stayed the Calcutta HC’s order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the ‘SUMMON’ was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 p.m.

Grave State of affairs!” Banerjee said in the Twitter message. On 13 April, the HC singlejudge Bench permitted the CBI and ED to question Abhishek Banerjee over the allegations levelled by expelled youth Trinamul leader Kuntal Ghosh that the central agencies are putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the multicrore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.