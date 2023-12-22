CBI police stations needed: HC judge

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court today observed that the time has come to set up at least three to four CBI police stations in the state. His observation came during a hearing on a case of alleged corruption at Alipurduar Samabay Samity. Justice Gangopadhyay also observed that the said CBI police stations are needed as many new corruption cases were coming up and the people were facing harassments having to wander from police stations to courts in search of justice.

He also took strong objection to the state government not complying with his earlier order for providing the CBI with logistics and manpower support for investigating this particular case. In an earlier order, he had directed the state police to send 10 of its officers and other staff on temporary deputation to the CBI to assist the central agency in its investigation in this particular case.

At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay had also directed the state government to make arrangements for transportation and stay of the CBI officers in North Bengal, since the cooperative society in question is based there. However, the CBI counsel said on Thursday that till date, the state government has not made any such arrangements.

Earlier in the day, Justice Gangopadhyay managed to get the boycott of his court lifted. A section of lawyers of the state Bar Association had been boycotting his court for the past few days. Justice Gangopadhyay requested the lawyers to return to duties forgetting any misunderstandings between them.