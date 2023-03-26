CBI gets details of tampered OMR sheets

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the recruitment scam, arrested Niladri Das, vice-president of NYSA, the alleged firm engaged by the SSC to prepare OMR (optical marking recognition) sheets in connection with his alleged complicity in manipulation of the sheets at the expense of money.

Sources in the know claimed that Das, VP of NYSA, was arrested after he was found to have several discrepancies in his statements while being quizzed by the central agency at its Nizam Palace office on Friday.

Sources in the agency claimed that Das, who was close to arrested former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, was the person behind the alleged manipulation of OMR sheets for which, claimed a source, had formed a team to doctor the sheets in lieu of cash.

The cash to the tune of Rs 1cr, which the CBI sources claimed had not reached NYSA but channelized into his accounts, was paid to manipulate sheets for those who paid for it.

Das was arrested earlier too by the CID on charges of allegedly committing a crime of fraud and hatching a criminal conspiracy in 2019.

NAISA vice-president, a resident of Baranagar, North Kolkata, finally settled in Delhi.

CBI today claimed Das and his team were allegedly involved in manipulating OMR sheets for Group C, Group D, classes IX, X and XI and XII teachers. The alleged manipulation was committed in altogether 8,163 sheets, claimed the agency source.

Of which, in Group C the alleged manipulation had been done in 3,481 sheets, in Group D 2,823 sheets. For Class IX and X, the alleged manipulation was done in 952 sheets and XI and XII about 907 sheets were allegedly doctored