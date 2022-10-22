Cattle scam: Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard taken to Delhi

Sehgal Hossain — the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal — arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling scam was taken to Delhi from West Bengal on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the matter, had sought Hossain’s custody which was approved by the court.

Hossain, escorted by a police team led by a Sub Inspector, was brought out at around 3 p.m. from the Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Burdwan district of West Bengal.

All the six constables escorting him were armed with sophisticated weapons like AK-47 and Insas Rifles.

ED sources said even as the agency got the approval from the Supreme Court to take Hossain into custody in Delhi, a lower court in the national capital will decide the number of days that the agency can keep him in its custody.

“So, he will be presented at the court after he reaches Delhi. Our plan is to seek an initial seven-day custody for Hossain and if necessary, a further appeal can be made at a later stage for extension,” an ED source said.

Getting the court permission to take Sehgal Hossain to Delhi was not that easy for ED.

After failing to get permission from the Calcutta High Court, the central agency approached a special court of PMLA at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, which on October 17 approved the plea.

However, Hossain’s counsel challenged that order of the special court of PMLA at Delhi High Court which too cleared the ED approval.

Finally, the matter reached the Supreme Court that also gave a go ahead to ED on this count.