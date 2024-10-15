Carnival in W Burdwan sees 31 pujas taking part

Fifteen Durga Pujas have taken part in the carnival at district headquarters, Asansol town today. Last year, 17 Durga Puja committees participated in the carnival in Asansol.

This is the second year of Durga Puja carnival.

This year, the route has been changed and the carnival will start from Chitra Cinema More to Bhagat Singh More through the Burnpur Road.

Three stages have been erected at Asansol Police lines. Cultural functions and other functions will take place in the three stages set up at the Asansol Police Lines in Burnpur Road.

From today afternoon, all traffic has been diverted on both ways in Burnpur Road from Chitra Cinema More to Bhagat Singh More by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate through the PWD Road via Polo Ground.

Law minister Moloy Ghatak, Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha and AMC mayor Bidhan Upadhyay are among the invitees.

For the third consecutive year, the Durga Puja carnival has been organised at Women’s College near Gandhi More in Durgapur town.

This year first prize in the carnival in Durgapur is Rs 2 lakh, second prize Rs 1.5 lakh, third prize Rs 1 lakh, Rs 25,000 for discipline and Rs 25,000 for viewers’ choice (digitally), announced Kabi Dutta, chairman of ADDA.

This year, around 1,170 Durga Puja Committees in ADPC area have received the Durga Puja donation of Rs 85,000 from the state government.