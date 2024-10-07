Calcutta High Court orders AIIMS forensic experts to conduct post-mortem

Calcutta High Court, in a specially convened hearing on Sunday, has ordered a second post mortem of the body of the school girl who was allegedly raped and murdered at Joynagar in South 24-Parganas. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court, hearing a petition filed by the girl’s parents, directed that the second post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS Hospital in Kalyani on Monday in the presence of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Baruipur court.

Justice Ghosh also questioned why the POCSO Act had not been applied despite the allegation of sexual assault. Justice Ghosh was hearing the matter on an emergency basis following a direction of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam. During the hearing, the victim’s lawyer demanded a CBI investigation into the incident. On Saturday, the area of Mahishmari village in Joynagar became tense following the discovery of the body of the 9- year-old girl, who had gone missing the previous day, with allegations of sexual assault being raised

