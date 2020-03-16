Against the backdrop of the nationwide alert against outbreak of coronavirus, Registrar Genral, Calcutta High Court, Rai Chattopadhayay in a notice issued today have stated that from Tuesday doctors working in the medical unit of the court or appropriate personnel at gates shall be there at all entry points i.e. Gate “A”, “B”, and “E” of the main building and also at the Centenary and the Sesquicentenary buildings of the court with thermal guns to check the temparature of every entrant, be it Honb’ble judges, the learned lawyers staff or litigants.

If someone is found to have a fever, immediate follow-up action shall be taken by the doctors stationed at such points including restricting of entry. The Registrar-General shall write to the state government for increase of the strength of the doctors for the high court and to provide thermal guns in appropriate numbers. Request for similar measure be made to the state government for similar measure to the state government for all distrct and sub-divisional courts.

From Tuesday, the cause list will be published for only those matters which are urgent in nature are mentioned before the respective Benches for listing, it was stated. The presence of staff for all courts in the state shall be reduced by at least half and office shall ensure that the staff work in rotation. The courts should not insist on the presence of parties, unless it is unavoidable.

Appropriate measures be taken to regulate the entry of the litigants and the general public, it was stated. The president and secretary of the three wings of the Bar of the High Court and the president and general secretary of the respective district court Bar Associations are requested to issue necessary directions to ensure that there is no crowding at the court complex including the lawyers chambers.

The judges and lawyers would also ensure that interns are not permitted in the court complex till the present situation persists. All Bar rooms are requested to be closed except for the purpose of the learned lawyers obtaining their belongings therefrom. The lawyers may advice their clients not to visit the court unless their presence is directed by the court or unavoidable, it was stated.

Till the present situation persists, no adverse or default orders be passed in matters where parties are found to be absent. This will apply even to matters listed on Monday, 16 March, it was stated. Instead of physical production of undertrial prisoners from jails, facility of video conferencing be availed of.

Registry for the high court and the district judges for subordinate court shall ensure sanitizers are available in all court rooms and also for the respective court complexes for the visitors as well as the staff, it was stated. Housekeeping agency/staff be asked to ensure that the highest level of hygiene is maintained in the court complex and disinfectants are sprayed on a regular basis. All activities in the judicial academy be postpond from 16 March.